Apollo Medical’s (AMEH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.52. 6,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.67. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26.
In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 86,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
