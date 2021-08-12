Apollo Medical’s (AMEH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.52. 6,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.67. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 86,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

