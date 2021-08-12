AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Down 9% on Disappointing Earnings

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price dropped 9% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 47,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,600,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

APPH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after buying an additional 2,121,347 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 233,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

