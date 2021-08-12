Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

Appian stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.71. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.46. Appian has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

