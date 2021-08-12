Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $100.71. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,887. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.31 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

