Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.09. 1,777,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

