Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $89,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

