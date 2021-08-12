Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

