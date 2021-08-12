Applied Materials (AMAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $134.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. ICAP raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.