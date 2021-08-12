Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,945,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

