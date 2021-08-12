Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 253,675 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.86. 784,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,767,731. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

