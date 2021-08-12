AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE APP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.88. 124,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.10. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

