Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

APRE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 925,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,503. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

