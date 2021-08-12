Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Up 5.9%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 2,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

APR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. began coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Apria in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

