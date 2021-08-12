Apron Network (APN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $2.02 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

