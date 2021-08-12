Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,277. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

