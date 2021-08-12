Aragon Court 24-Hour Volume Reaches $105,502.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $11.22 million and $105,502.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.08 or 0.00875948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00110020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00154264 BTC.

About Aragon Court

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using US dollars.

