Aramark Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aramark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

ARMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Aramark stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.02. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $9,621,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $2,898,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.