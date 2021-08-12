Arcblock Price Reaches $0.20 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $19.41 million and $14.79 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.45 or 0.00877296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00155965 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

