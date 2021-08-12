Arco Platform (ARCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Arco Platform to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arco Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89. Arco Platform has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $818.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.54 and a beta of 0.88.

ARCE has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

