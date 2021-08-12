Arco Platform (ARCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Arco Platform to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arco Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89. Arco Platform has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $818.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.54 and a beta of 0.88.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.
