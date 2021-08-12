Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,361. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

