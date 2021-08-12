Arden Trust Co Acquires 1,138 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,720. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $150.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.