Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,024,704 shares of company stock valued at $119,009,221 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,651. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

