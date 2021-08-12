Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after acquiring an additional 505,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 139,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,306. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

