Arden Trust Co Buys 8,475 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,048,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

