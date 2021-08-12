Arden Trust Co Has $1.03 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

CP stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.52. 142,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.