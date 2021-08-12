Arden Trust Co Has $1.18 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

IBM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.71. 50,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

