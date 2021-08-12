Arden Trust Co Has $1.45 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.24.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 182,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.88. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

