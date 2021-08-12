Arden Trust Co Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $539.56. 9,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,966. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.64. The firm has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $546.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

