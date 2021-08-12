Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,065. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

