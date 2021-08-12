Arden Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $53.58. 368,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,808,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

