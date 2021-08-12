Arden Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,746. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

