Arden Trust Co Sells 241 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $23.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $585.00. 86,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,330. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $630.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

