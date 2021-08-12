Arden Trust Co Sells 3,427 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,855,000 after buying an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.78. 49,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.