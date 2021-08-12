Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Cap Hits $73,759.95

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $73,759.95 and approximately $103.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,172,034 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

