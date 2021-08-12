Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Trimmed by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,518 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for about 3.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 2,044,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,964. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

