Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.