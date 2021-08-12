Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $16.49.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
