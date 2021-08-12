Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $626,868.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $5.04 million and $626,868.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00155737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.93 or 0.99802601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00878691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,694,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

