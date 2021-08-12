Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $626,868.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $626,868.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00155737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.93 or 0.99802601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00878691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,694,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.