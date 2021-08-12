ArGoApp 24-Hour Volume Reaches $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00140773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00156209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.07 or 0.99601696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00859440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

