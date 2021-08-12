Arionum (ARO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Arionum has a total market cap of $70,527.18 and approximately $42.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arionum has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,194.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.79 or 0.06857802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $601.07 or 0.01360047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00369355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00133192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.05 or 0.00583896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00346963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00299255 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

