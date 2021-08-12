Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.40.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at $422,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,466 shares of company stock worth $30,744,721. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.09. 965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,804. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

