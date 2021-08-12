Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $19,125.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $2,124,742.80.

Shares of ANET traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $366.99. The stock had a trading volume of 352,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,890. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

