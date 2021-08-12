Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $1.24 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $162.20 million and $14.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,213,304 coins and its circulating supply is 131,092,407 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

