ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

ARKK traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $121.85. 3,296,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,464,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

