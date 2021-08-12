Arqma Price Tops $0.0319 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $327,383.85 and approximately $786.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,234.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.01 or 0.06877069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $602.18 or 0.01361337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.00369129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00133185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.73 or 0.00584906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00345147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.56 or 0.00299668 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,319,444 coins and its circulating supply is 10,274,900 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

