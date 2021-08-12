Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.97. 2,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,581. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

