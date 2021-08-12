Arweave Market Cap Reaches $480.30 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $14.38 or 0.00032668 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $480.30 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00028267 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.