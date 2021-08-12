Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.15

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.15 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 44791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.42.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $5,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $2,617,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

