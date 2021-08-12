ASD (BTMX) Market Capitalization Tops $300.27 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One ASD coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $300.27 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00889456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00111889 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002020 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

