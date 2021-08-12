ASD (BTMX) Market Capitalization Tops $300.27 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. ASD has a market capitalization of $300.27 million and $3.77 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

